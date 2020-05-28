Moore-Reed found guilty of manslaughter

MEDFORD, Ore. – A well-known Jacksonville author and journalist pled guilty during a court settlement on Wednesday.

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed is being charged with manslaughter in the second degree for the death of her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, in July 2016 outside of the Applegate Valley.

During the settlement, the judge sentenced Moore-Reed to 75 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections and three years of post-prison supervision. The court says during her sentencing Moore-Reed stated she was very sorry for the pain she caused her family.

Initially, Moore-Reed was being charged with two counts of manslaughter and in 2018 a murder charge was added after investigators found a recording on Reed’s cell phone showing Reed shooting and killing her uncle. In 2020, she was allegedly caught with heroin in jail and faced two additional charges for supplying contraband and unlawful possession of heroin.

In the following years since the incident, Moore-Reed spent time in jail waiting for a trial and attempting to make bail. Moore-Reed’s mother, Kelly Moore, testified during a bail hearing in 2019 that her brother made numerous threats to her and her daughter before the shooting. She also told NBC5 News back in 2016 that her brother was physically assaulting her when he was shot and killed.

According to The Washington Post, the family released cell phone video of the incident to police in an attempt to convince prosecutors the shooting was self-defense. Investigators says a disagreement between Shane and Kelly Moore over their mother’s property led to the incident. In the collected footage, Shane had hired a notary to certify his mother’s signature on a grant deed to the house.

Kelly claimed the disagreement between her and Shane became physical during testimony and to investigators. However, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office stated statements given by Moore-Reed and her mother were not consistent and were not corroborated by the cell phone video.

