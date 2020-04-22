Monthly SNAP benefits increase by 40%



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see increased benefits soon.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced SNAP households across all 50 states will get extra emergency assistance during the COVID-19 national emergency, amounting to 40% increase in overall benefits.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus. Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America’s response to the coronavirus.”

All SNAP households that are eligible to receive less than the maximum benefit will receive the emergency allotment supplement to bring them up to the maximum.

