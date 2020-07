MODOC COUNTY, Ore. — The Modoc County Sheriffs Office has ordered evacuations for residents near the Tulelake area.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Roads in the Tulelake area south of HWY 139-

County Road 120 to 124

County Road 121 to 124

All residents with property bordering the forest or Lava beds from 120-124.

Evacuation Warnings:

All Copic, Panhandle, and Peninsula areas south of HWY 139.

