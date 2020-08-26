Military exercise to take place over Jackson, Douglas Counties



PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The federal government is notifying Oregonians about an upcoming air defense exercise across seven counties on the western side of the state.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the exercise will take place on Wednesday, August 26 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

People in Jackson, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties may see and hear U.S. Air Force F-15 and a Civil Air Defense single-engine aircraft flying as low as 2,000 feet during the exercise.

If bad weather prevents the scheduled flyover on Wednesday, it will take place Thursday.

The exercise is part of Operation NOBLE EAGLE, which surveils and controls airspace of the U.S. and Canada.

