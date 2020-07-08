Mexico’s president visits the White House



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico are having what the White House is calling a “working dinner.”

The leaders spoke briefly before the dinner, each man praising the other saying they had a productive day.

Before and after becoming president, Trump has made some accusatory statements about Mexico but on Tuesday night, the leaders were all smiles.

President Trump got a laugh when he said, perhaps, against the odds they have a “great relationship,” saying people have learned not to bet against them. President Lopez Obrador agreed, saying they are not fighting they are “amigos”.

President Trump stated, “In the United States, the extraordinary contributions of Mexican Americans are felt at every industry, every community, and every facet of our nation. From art to commerce, to science to medicine, the Mexican people are incredible. They upheld our highest values, god, family and country. They’ve launched small businesses, propel industries, and they serve heroically in police departments and in our great military.”

Earlier in the day, Trump and Obrador signed a declaration solidifying the relationship between the two nations and celebrated the new trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada.

