Medford woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman who was bored from being cooped up in her Medford home decided to buy some Scratch-it tickets and walked away with a $50,000 prize.

Maria Salas said she normally plays video lottery games, but they’ve been disabled since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. With no video lottery, Salas decided to buy some Scratch-it tickets instead during a trip to her local Minute Mart. The first ticket she played turned out to be a winner. “I was in shock,” Salas said. “I am still in shock.”

So, instead of snacks, Salas came home with a down payment for some property.

The Oregon Lottery said, “Salas turned the $5 Lucky Lemons Scratch-it she purchased at the Minute Mart in Medford, into $50,000, that’s a lot of lemonade! She then contacted the Oregon Lottery to claim her prize.”

