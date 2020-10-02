Medford standoff details released



MEDFORD, Ore. — A convicted felon was arrested after a multi-hour standoff in Medford.

The Medford Police Department said on September 27, 35-year-old Aynsley Hand went inside a woman’s home armed with a handgun. He reportedly demanded either drugs or money before assaulting the woman, stealing some items, and fleeing the scene.

While investigating the robbery, detectives learned of two more robberies in which Hand was identified as a suspect. One of them happened on Beatty Street in Medford and the other happened in Ashland.

On the evening of October 1, detectives found Hand at his apartment on Brookhurst Street. Hand refused to exit his apartment and a standoff ensued.

According to Medford police, Hand was armed and was seen putting a gun to his head.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team responded to the apartment complex as efforts were made to communicate with Hand. However, he wouldn’t talk to officers.

Eventually, MPD deployed what they called a “chemical agent” into the apartment. They also broke through the door to get a better look at what Hand was doing inside.

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Hand surrendered without further incident. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, and one count for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

