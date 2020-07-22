Medford School District prepares for face mask requirement for K-12 students



MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education announced public schools this fall will also enforce the state’s new mask requirements, in kindergarten students to 12th graders. The state previously said face coverings would only be recommended not required for grades 6 and up.

Medford School District said it had already ordered enough masks to accommodate all students and staff in the entire district. The district said at this point it is planning to give the students social distancing breaks during the day to make the mask mandate easier for them to follow.

“We’ll continue to work with what that looks like, recognizing that five-year-olds are five years old. We’re gonna need to have some sort of flexibility between masks and face shields and taking breaks and what all those things look like moving forward.”

The Medford School District said the most important thing it still needs guidance on is at what point a school would need to plan for full distance learning. School in Medford is set to start after Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.