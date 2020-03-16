Medford School District plans for possible extended school closure



MEDFORD, Ore. — Today marks the start of two weeks that students are out of school due to the Coronavirus but the Medford School District is already preparing for the possibility that school doesn’t resume on April 1.

As of now, the district is looking at this extra week as an extension of Spring Break. However, in the event the closure continues, they’re working on a three-tier plan.

The first tier is to create a ‘distance learning plan.’ The second tier puts that plan in place if classes don’t resume as scheduled.

“Tier two would really be focusing on rolling out an online component,” Natalie Hurd, Medford School District, said. “We do know that not all of our students have access to that so there would be hard copies available as well.”

Hurd says tier-three involves going on local TV stations to teach directly to kids.

