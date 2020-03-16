Medford School District gives out free meals to students



MEDFORD, Ore. — Schools are out for the next two weeks due to the Coronavirus but that isn’t stopping teachers from showing up to campus to make sure students are taken care of.

Monday morning a group of volunteers showed up to North Medford High School to pass out breakfast and lunch to kids in need.

They made more than 300 sack lunches including fruit, milk, vegetables, cereal, burgers, and sandwiches.

Troy Pomeroy, a math teacher at Hedrick Middle School, says the teachers know their job isn’t just about taking of students educational well being, its able about taking care of their health.

“Our teachers wanted to be with our kids as much as possible to help out. We know when they don’t come to school, some of them don’t eat, so we just want to be part of the process and help make sure they get breakfast and lunch and maybe say hi to a few of our students,” Pomeroy said.

The meals are ‘grab and go’. Students and families will not be allowed to eat food at the school.

The Medford School District will be offering free lunch and breakfast Monday through Friday until March 31st.

Breakfast will be served from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM and lunch will be served from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

Here are the locations:

North Medford High School

1900 N Keene Way Dr, Medford, OR 97504

Howard Elementary School

286 Mace Rd, Medford, OR 97501

Jefferson Elementary School

333 Holmes Ave, Medford, OR 97501

Roosevelt Elementary School

1212 Queen Anne Ave, Medford, OR 97504

Jackson Elementary School

713 Summit Avenue, Medford, OR 97501

Oak Grove Elementary School

2838 W Main Street, Medford, OR 97501

