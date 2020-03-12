Medford School Dist. responds to Oregon’s coronavirus directives



MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District said they plan on complying with recommendations from Oregon Governor Kate Brown and health experts regarding COVID-19 and school operations.

The district said while schools will remain open, they’re denying public admission to school-sanctioned sporting events. Practices will continue as they await further guidance from the state regarding spring sports.

MSD leaders didn’t directly comment on specific activities and events, leaving that question to be directed to local schools.

“The safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority,” MSD said. “We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of COVID-19 and disruption to schools and students.”

Custodians will reportedly continue to priorities high-touch surfaces as the district maintains adequate cleaning supplies.

Anyone students or staff who experience cold or flu symptoms are asked to stay at home.

