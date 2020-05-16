Medford prepares for drive-in movie experience



ASHLAND, Ore. — Friday is the first night of Medford’s drive-in movie experience featuring the baseball classic “The Sandlot.”

It’s taking place at the parking lot adjacent to field 7 at U.S. Cellular field.

All 130 spots are full for both Friday and Saturday night showings, that’s after the Medford Parks and Recreation Department held an online raffle.

Director Rich Rosenthal says they were amazed by how many people signed up.

“We had like 1,926 raffle entries,” he said. “There’s a lot of demand, there’s a lot of people out there who cannot wait to participate in some sort of recreation program.”

Rosenthal says Saturday night’s showing may have to be cancelled due to the rainy weather conditions.

He says if the city continues doing drive-in movie experiences, they will hold more raffles with a new set of winners every event so everyone has an opportunity.

Gates open at 7:30 pm.

