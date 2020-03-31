Medford police warns against ‘public feedings’ during COVID-19 pandemic



MEDFORD, Ore. – A local law enforcement agency is addressing a recent food handout in Medford that wasn’t sanctioned by county or city officials.

The Medford Police Department said over the past weekend, there was a “public feeding” held by volunteers in Hawthorne Park. MPD said they received several complaints on Monday about the event.

“Citizens voiced their concerns and displeasure that the service provider allowed a vulnerable population to gather in groups and did not follow social distancing rules,” MPD explained.

Police said the public feeding was a violation of Governor Kate Brown’s order banning non-essential gatherings, making it a Class C misdemeanor.

Chief Scott Clauson said, “I understand why members of our community are upset about this. A lot of people are making great sacrifices to make social distancing a priority and when they see a feeding like the one that occurred on Saturday, it’s frustrating. I appreciate what the service organization is trying to do but it has to be done in a safe manner.”

The City of Medford partnered with Jackson County and other providers to provide coordinated feeding to the homeless community in a safe manner. If you’d like to get involved in the effort, you can contact Brooke Amposta at ampostba@jacksoncounty.org

