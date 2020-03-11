Medford police searching for man after armed robbery



MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police are looking for a man who robbed Smart Choice Market on Peach St. with a gun late Tuesday night.

Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun around 11 p.m. He stole cash, two cartons of cigarettes and a package of lighters. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first robbery at this store.

“I’ve been here for about three years and it’s about the third one. You’re glad nobody got hurt. That’s really the important part,” Chris Dyer, Medford resident, said.

The suspect is still at large, but police say he is not considered a danger to the public. He is described as a slender white adult wearing a purple beanie, grey and blue plaid shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Medford Police.

