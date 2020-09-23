Medford police involved in standoff on Crater Lake Avenue



MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford neighborhood is on edge as police work to diffuse a standoff Wednesday morning.

Traffic was shut down in the 2200 block of Crater Lake Avenue as police ordered a man to exit his home with hands up and no weapons. He refused to come out. On a bullhorn, the man was told no one else needs to be hurt today.

The Medford Police Department SWAT Team has been activated and traffic is being diverted at Roberts Road.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

