Medford Police Chief writes open letter to public



MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Chief Scott Clauson writes an open letter to the public, assuring the community he is committed to protecting all members of the community.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by George Floyd’s death and fully support prosecution of those involved. As a department we must continue to learn from this tragedy.“

He went on to say that the agency will continue to listen to the needs of the community and says they will continue to hire the best individuals for the job, provide psychological testing, and weed out those that don’t belong in this profession.

Similar letters have also been written by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ashland Police Department.

