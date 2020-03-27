Medford man says he tested positive for COVID-19



JACKSON CO., Ore. — A Medford father says he’s Jackson County’s first case of community spread coronavirus.

Stephen Tazioli is a healthy 34-year-old and a father of four. He says he is the first case of community spread of coronavirus in Jackson county.

Tazioli says he started feeling symptoms on March 14. Just days later, it got even worse. On March 19, he says he tested negative for the flu, but positive for strep. He was sent home with antibiotics. Four days later, he says x-rays showed early pneumonia. He was sent home again with more antibiotics.

On March 24 with a fever of nearly 104, he says he was admitted to an Asante hospital. Wednesday night Tazioli says his coronavirus results came back positive.

He says he was perfectly healthy. Now he is in the worst condition of his life. Tazioli says the worst part is not being able to see his family in person.

We contacted hospital officials about his condition. They said they can’t comment on the condition of COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.