Medford man killed in Josephine County crash



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Medford man was killed in a Josephine County crash early Monday morning.

Oregon State Police said just before 4:00 a.m. on August 18, a Nissan pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Robert Skor was traveling southbound on Highway 199 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned near milepost 21 in Selma.

According to OSP, Skor died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was the only one involved in the incident.

Investigators released no further details.

