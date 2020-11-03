Medford hospitals provide temporary housing for employees affected by Almeda Fire



MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s two hospitals are working on providing housing for employees who lost everything in the Almeda Fire.

Combined, the hospitals are housing around 50 workers.

Providence Medford Medical Center and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center are working to provide comfortable, temporary living spaces for employees who were devastated by the Almeda Fire in September.

“We want our employees to be happy and healthy and we want them to stay. I mean, we love our employees, we do,” said public information officer for Asante, Lauren Van Sickle.

Asante employees will have the option to stay at a new R.V. park being built near Barnett Road and Golf View Drive right now.

The park will feature 32 sites for employees to bring their own R.V. or trailer, however, Asante will provide some trailers to employees if necessary.

“There’s a very minimal cost for them, it will cost around $500 a month. The City of Medford water commission, they are not charging them for water or sewer, which is great, and internet service will be provided, as well,” Van Sickle said.

She says construction on the park is expected to be completed by December 1st, adding that Asante is deciding right now whether or not to add landscaping and fencing around the park.

“One of the things we’re talking about for the spring is adding a community garden,” said Van Sickle.

Providence purchased 18 trailers and shipped them down from Portland.

‘6 of the trailers are on Royal Street adjacent to our Medford campus and another 12 trailers are adjacent to our Central Point clinic,” said CEO of Providence Medford Medical Center, Dr. Tom Lorish.

He says full services, such as water and power, are expected to be added for Providence employees next week.

“The ability to give them a roof over their head has been very gratifying (and helpful for them) and they’ve been exceptionally appreciative of our work,” said Dr. Lorish.

Van Sickle says Asante employees moving to the R.V. park are allowed to stay until March 2023.

