Medford graduates drive down memory lane



MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford graduates got to take a drive down memory lane Friday.

Medford School District seniors showed up donning their cap and gowns at their former elementary schools Friday afternoon. They put their yearbook pictures on banners, which were hung on school buses. The buses then drove past their former middle schools where staff welcomed them with cheers.

“This is really special for them to come back to where they started and to hear the teachers cheering, many of these teachers had these kids,” said Lone Pine Elementary School Principal Gerry Flock.

Saturday both North and South Medford High School will have their diploma walks.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.