Medford city councilor announces bid for mayor



MEDFORD, Ore. – A new candidate is stepping up to run for Medford mayor. City Councilor Kevin Stine announced Wednesday he’ll run for the position this fall.

He made the announcement on Facebook.

Stine has served on the Medford City Council since 2014.

He previously ran for both the U.S. and State Senate.

Two weeks ago, former Medford Police Chief Randy Sparacino announced he too is running for mayor.

Longtime Mayor Gary Wheeler is not seeking reelection.

