Medford businesses hosting 4th of July decorating contest



MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re looking to get festive for Independence Day, but need a little incentive, local Medford businesses are hosting a decorating contest.

The event is called Medford’s 4th of July Decorating Contest.

People who live in Medford are encouraged to participate in the different categories by decorating their homes or businesses in red, white and blue and submitting photos of their decor online.

“On the heels of covid and still being with restrictions in place, and a lot of events being cancelled including a lot of 4th of July activities, we decided to offer something we could get involved with as a community,” said organizer Tika Weeks.

The contest is open now until July 1st.

Multiple prizes will be given to the winners of the categories, ranging from gift cards to art kits.

For more information visit here.

