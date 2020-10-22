Medford airport plans long-term expansion



MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is looking to get a makeover.

It was presented to Jackson Co. Commissioners earlier this week. The plan looks forward to what the airport will look like in the next 20 years.

It includes increasing the number of gates from four to eight. It also plans to increase the amount of runway space, allowing bigger planes to fly in, as well as more traffic to move through the airport.

A Grants Pass native on his thoughts on the proposed plan. He says growing up in the Rogue Valley traveling was expensive. While he doesn’t currently live in the area he has a family he still visits.

“It’s always very pricey flying in and out of here because it’s a small airport. So I think if they expand it more cheaper prices more people come in, more people leave. Because traveling is great everyone loves to travel,” Eli Neaves.

The airport said on its website it hopes to have a full master plan complete by the end of the year.

NBC5 reached out to airport officials Wednesday, they were unable to speak with us.

