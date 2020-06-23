MAX train attacker removed from courtroom after outburst



PORTLAND, Ore. – The man convicted of stabbing to men two death and injuring a third on a Portland MAX train in 2017 got himself kicked out of his own sentencing hearing.

On May 26, 2017, Jeremy Christian was on a MAX train when he started ranting about race and religion. Two Black girls felt targeted and tried to distance themselves from Christian when two passengers, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, stepped in.

An altercation followed, ending with Christian stabbing Fletcher, Namkai-Meche, and a third passenger, Ricky Best. Namkai-Meche and Best both died from their injuries.

Christian was found guilty of murder, assault, and numerous other crimes earlier this year. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March, but it had to be put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 23, Christian returned to a Portland courtroom for sentencing. During the proceedings, multiple victims are expected to testify. The first of those victims was Demetria Hester, a woman who was assaulted by Christian the day before the stabbing. She criticized the presiding judge for letting Christian get away with intimidating behavior during the original trial before ending her testimony by telling Christian, “When you die and go to hell, I hope you rot there.”

WARNING: The video below has extremely graphic language

Christian, leaning back in his chair, responded by calling Hester a b**** and telling her to go back to Tennessee. Christian started yelling at Hester as two officers escorted him out of the courtroom.

After the outburst, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht said, “His behavior today was especially egregious, so he has forfeited his right to be here during sentencing.”

The sentencing hearing will continue at a later time without Christian present. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

