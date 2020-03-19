Maslow Project working remotely during coronavirus outbreak



MEDFORD, Ore. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are worried about those who are most vulnerable – the homeless.

Local non-profits say they will still be providing services, just in a different form.

The Maslow Project in Medford – an organization that helps homeless youth and families – says they had to shut down their drop-in center today. A place where their clients come to get food, clothes, and other resources.

“We were operating services out of our drop-in center up until today. Unfortunately it’s just becoming difficult to mitigate the exposure risks,” Mary Ferrell, the Executive Director of Maslow Project, said.

The organization is making sure their clients are taken care of by giving them smart devices and phones so they can stay in touch. There are also other non-profits stepping in to help the agency’s clients.

