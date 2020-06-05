Maslow Project says it stands with the Black Lives Matter movement



MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford non-profit dedicated to helping homeless youth and families are standing with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Maslow Project released a statement Wednesday saying it has always stood up for civil rights, equity, and social justice.

The non-profit also said it will never be silent against racism, discrimination, or violations of civil rights. It says it will continue to listen, seek understanding, and use its voice.

Below is Maslow Project’s full statement.

“We at Maslow Project want our black students and families, employees, and community to know that we see you, we feel deeply for you, and we stand in solidarity. It isn’t enough to simply condemn racism. We must look at where we are failing. We routinely see how students and families of color have been treated in our own communities. We see the pain it causes. We have witnessed systems turn a blind eye or protect the wrong person when an injustice has occurred. Maslow Project has always boldly stood up for civil rights, equity, and social justice. It is the very cornerstone of our mission AND we can do more to fight systemic and targeted racism. We will deepen our efforts to help our systems and community understand what equity means and how to achieve that through education, access to healthcare, basic needs, housing, and other supports. We will never be silent against racism, discrimination, or violations of civil rights. We will continue to listen, seek understanding, and use our voice for good. #BlackLivesMatter”

