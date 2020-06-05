Man pleads guilty in Medford assault case



MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who was arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting a woman on Crater Lake Avenue in Medford pleaded guilty Friday.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on April 14, Marc Allen Burnett followed a 70-year-old woman as she was walking back to her apartment from Batteries Plus. When the victim noticed she was being followed, she planned to cut through a nearby field. However, Burnett ended up grabbing her, putting a knife to her throat and pulling her into nearby brush. The victim was sexually assaulted as Burnett threatened to kill her. Burnett took the victim’s credit card and cell phone before he left the scene.

Burnett was arrested the next day after attempting to use the stolen card at the north Medford Walmart.

The district attorney’s office said on June 5, Burnett pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual penetration, robbery, and assault. Because his sentence is a Measure 11 crime, Burnett will not qualify for early release and he should stay in prison for the entirety of his twenty-year sentence.

