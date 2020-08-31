Man killed in Siskiyou County shooting publicly identified



SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Investigators are releasing more information about a fatal shooting in Northern California.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, August 27, the Weed Police Department was alerted to a possible shooting in the area of Highway A-12 and Perla Drive.

When deputies with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they found one man dead at the site of an apparent illegal marijuana grow operation.

Witnesses said the suspect—or suspects—fled the area before law enforcement officers arrived.

On August 31, the sheriff’s office publicly identified the homicide victim as 52-year-old Shao H. Huang of San Francisco.

SCSO said the incident doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence and deputies don’t believe people living in the area around the shooting are in danger.

Those responsible for the shooting have not yet been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.

