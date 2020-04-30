Man found dead in Klamath River identified



SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Investigators have identified a body that was found floating in a northern California river last week.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of April 20, someone found a body floating in the Klamath River about 14 miles west of Happy Camp along State Route 96.

At the time, the body was recovered but was not positively identified. Investigators said they considered the death “suspicious.”

On April 29, the sheriff’s office identified the dead man as 57-year-old Egbert Petter from Happy Camp. He previously lived in San Bernardino County.

While an autopsy has been completed, investigators still don’t know the exact cause of death. So, for now, the case is considered a homicide until detectives learn more.

Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to take this opportunity to offer our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Pepper, his family, friends, and associates. According to detectives, their investigation has revealed Mr. Pepper was last seen alive on March 7, 2020 in the Happy Camp area. Anyone with information about this case or Mr. Pepper’s activities or whereabouts on or after March 7 is encouraged to contact detectives by calling the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”

