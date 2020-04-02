Man found dead after reported shooting near Wolf Creek



WOLF CREEK, Ore. – A man was found dead outside of Wolf Creek and Oregon State Police are investigating.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel says his deputies and OSP troopers arrived on Speaker Road east of Wolf Creek after a report of an exchange of gunfire.

It happened just before 11:00 Thursday morning.

A man was found dead in his vehicle, the sheriff said. But he declined to provide more details as the OSP Major Crimes Team has taken over the investigation.

NBC5 News reached out to OSP for more information. The article will be updated when more information becomes available.

