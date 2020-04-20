Man arrested for pointing gun at Douglas County deputies



TILLER, Ore. – A man was arrested after police say he pulled a gun on deputies in Tiller.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of April 19, deputies drove to a home in the 2100 block of Devils Knob Road to deliver court paperwork to 51-year-old Daniel Paul Schrack.

When deputies arrived, they found Schrack outside the home, but he allegedly became confrontational and tried to retreat into a nearby shop. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy ordered Schrack to stop and deployed his TASER, which didn’t stop the man.

Another deputy reportedly tried to top him, but Schrack drew a firearm and pointed it at deputies.

Eventually, Schrack surrendered without firing a shot. He was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on numerous charges, including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.

