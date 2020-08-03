Man arrested after police say he stole $10,000 or more worth of items



ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man is in jail after police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of items at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Speedway Complex Saturday.

Police responded to a reported burglary of about $10,000 to $15,000 stolen from the Pacific Racing Association. After an investigation, deputies identified 25-year-old Christian Dean Busschau of Washougal, Wash., as a suspect.

On Sunday, police issued a search warrant and arrested Busschau. He is at the Douglas County Jail, facing aggravated theft, criminal mischief, burglary, among other charges.

Police say almost all equipment was found and returned to the PRA, but several Black Box 2-way radios are still missing, along with batteries and chargers. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the radios, are asking to call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

