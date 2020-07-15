Man accused of uploading child porn from White City home



WHITE CITY, Ore. – Local law enforcement officers partnered with a federal agency to arrest a man who was allegedly uploading child pornography.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were told about someone uploading child porn from a Google account in White City.

On June 10, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home in the 8300 block of Barbur Street. Another search warrant opening up his Google account was served on July 15.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old John Raymond Snyder, was arrested on July 15 and charged with ten counts of encouraging child sex abuse. Bail was set for $75,000.

In this case, JCSO received help from Homeland Security Investigations, the Southern Oregon High Tech Crime Task Force and the Oregon Department of Justice.

