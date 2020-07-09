Man accused of traveling from Texas to Grants Pass to sexually abuse a minor



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man accused of traveling halfway across the country to sexually abuse a child is now in the Josephine County Jail.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said 60-year-old Keith Maclin was chatting with a female juvenile via social media when he arranged to meet in order to have “sexual contact” with the girl.

Maclin drove from Texas to Oregon for the alleged meeting. But when he crossed into Oregon, he was watched by police as he traveled toward Josephine County.

On July 8, Maclin was arrested in Grants Pass for online sexual corruption of a minor and luring a minor.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call 541-450-6260.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.