MEDFORD, Ore. – 4 Daughters Irish Pub located in Downtown Medford has been completely closed during Oregon’s Stay-at-home Order, choosing not to stay partially open for take-out or delivery.

While many restaurants are preparing for reopening dine-in service Friday, not all establishments are doing so.

The restaurant tells NBC 5 it does not have a plan to reopen at this time, but does plan on coming back at a later date.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.