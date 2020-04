Your local resource guide is sponsored by:

Federal & State Resources:

Oregon Coronavirus Information & Resources

COVID-19 Resources – oregon.gov

COVID-19 / Coronavirus Resources – SOREDI

Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Resources for Employers and …

Business Oregon | Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources

COVID-19 Resources for Employers > Association of …

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources for Retailers – Retail …

Coronavirus Resources – Association of Oregon Counties

Coronavirus Resources :: League of Oregon Cities

Employment:

Oregon:

https://www.oregon.gov/employ/pages/default.aspx

http://www.worksourceoregon.org/

California:

https://edd.ca.gov/

Jackson County:

Coronavirus

City of Medford: City of Medford Oregon – Local Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates

Medford School District: COVID-19 Resources / Homepage

SOU: Coronavirus (COVID-19) FAQs – Southern Oregon University

RCC: Coronavirus: What You Should Know | Rogue Community College

Valley Immediate Care: Covid-19 Update – Valley Immediate Care

Asante: Asante – a 15 Top Health System serving Southern Oregon …

Providence: Coronavirus | Providence

Maslow Project: Coronavirus Information – Maslow Project

Ashland: Local & Business Resources – Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19 …

Ashland School District: Virus Info – Ashland Independent Schools

Ashland Chamber: Your Chamber – COVID-19 RESOURCES & UPDATES

Housing Assistance: http://www.hajc.net/

Josephine County:

County Website: Josephine County Online-COVID-19

JoCo Public Health: Josephine County Online-Public Health Homepage

Grants Pass: Grants Pass, OR – Official Website

Grants Pass School District: Resources / Coronavirus Resources

Housing Assistance: https://www.jhcdc.net/

Klamath County:

Coronavirus resources | Klamath County, OR

Keeping Klamath Falls Strong Together – COVID19 Resources …

Klamath County Coronavirus Watch – Klamath Alerts

Housing assistance: http://www.klcas.org/

Lake County:

Coronavirus – Lake County

COVID-19 Resources for Lakeview Businesses – Lakeview …

Housing assistance: http://www.klcas.org/

Siskiyou County:

COVID-19 | Curry County Office of Emergency Management

Coronavirus COVID-19 – What Siskiyou County Residents Need …

COVID-19 Resources — Siskiyou Economic Development

Public Health | Siskiyou County California

Housing Assistance: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/environmentalhealth/page/housing-program

Coos County:

Novel Coronavirus 2019 – COVID-19 | Coos Health & Wellness

Bay Area Hospital Coronavirus Updates

Housing Assistance: https://www.orcca.us/

Curry County:

Brookings School District: Coronavirus (COVID-19) – brookings.edu

Public Health – Curry County, Oregon

Housing Assistance: https://www.orcca.us/