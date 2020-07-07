Local police agencies report DUII numbers from holiday weekend



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Police agencies across the region were all hands on deck over the weekend looking for drunk drivers.

Medford Police Department reports four DUIIs, while Ashland and Central Point only reported one each. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety reported two DUIIs over the weekend. Oregon State Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report at least three each.

Jackson County Spokesman Mike Moran says he was surprised by the low number, but that doesn’t mean the deputies had a slow night.

“During one 12-hour stretch, from the night of the fourth at 6 until the next morning at 6, our deputies responded to 104 cases,” Moran said.

Moran says the low drunk driving numbers could be because of two reasons. The warning to not drink and drive is getting through to people or patrols were busy with the hundreds of other calls over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.