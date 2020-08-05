Local parents considering idea of ‘pandemic pods’

MEDFORD, Ore. — As the school year nears, several parents are turning to alternate solutions to public schooling.

One of the ideas parents across the country are considering is creating what’s called a ‘pandemic pod.’

“My kids are both pretty high needs kids and they were not really able to do much school at all without me being right there with them,” said Allegra Brucker, a parent.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing families to make tough decisions about their kids education with Ashland parents, like Brucker, exploring non-traditional options.

It’s called a ‘pandemic pod,’ to have a small group of kids or a “pod” learning together with a tutor or teacher.

“I feel like complete isolation for my kids isn’t so great. I would like to have a few kids in our pod or bubble because I think that social interaction is good and I think that also they can tend to learn better,” she said.

Brucker, who has a 9-year-old with special needs, says a pod or cohort might be the right choice for her son.

She says the switch to remote learning has really affected his emotional well-being.

“He’s very high functioning, but he has really missed being around other kids. I think that’s such an important part of school for him is just the socialization,” Brucker said.

It’s a sentiment Ashland parent Wendy Rowbotham also shares.

“My younger two have been fine but my oldest really, really, really wants to be with his friends, like all the time,” she said.

Rowbotham says her three kids ages 4, 8, and 10 are desperate to go back to school, but she’s not certain a pod is safe enough.

“That teacher has to go to how many different homes and where else are they going. I just don’t feel comfortable with it,” Rowbotham said.

Both mothers say no matter what they decide, the health of their children is their priority.

“I feel like the risk is too great… with the rising numbers right now,” she said.

There are no official organizations creating these cohorts, or pods.

They’re created by individuals trying to navigate this new normal.

