Local non-profits receive nearly $1 million



SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Community Foundation has given nearly $1,000,000 in grants to non-profits in southern Oregon since the pandemic hit.

The money helped organizations like Access, the Asante Foundation and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival through the Oregon Community Recovery Fund.

The regional director for OCF says the foundation received more than 1,000 applications for grants in the past month.

“We had to set some priorities for what were those first emergency responses, things like obviously food, organizations that are providing child care for front line workers,” said Amy Cuddy.

For more information on donating or applying, visit oregoncf.org.

