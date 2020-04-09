Local museum brings science online



ASHLAND, Ore. — Instead of going to a museum for a field trip a local museum is bringing the field trip to you.

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland is launching online educational resources for people of all ages. The staff will show science experiments that kids can do on their own on ‘Scienceworks Online.’

“We’re going to have a science demonstration and then a follow at home activity that people can download and follow at home with just household materials,” Dan Ruby, executive director, said.

The museum plans to continue the video series until they can open their doors again. To see the video visit their website: https://scienceworksmuseum.org/

NBC5 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep your kids entertained.

