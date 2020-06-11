Local movie theatre company getting ready to cinema doors



ASHLAND, Ore. — A local movie theater company is getting ready to open their doors again this Friday.

Coming Attractions Theatres, based in Ashland, has 18 movie theaters across Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska.

The president of the Ashland company says it’s working to open all of their theaters up – aside from the ones in Washington, since they are not allowed yet.

“We are able to show movies under different criteria, each state is different. Some of them are saying operate at 25%, some of them are saying 250 people maximum per building, so we’re following whatever guidelines are there,” said president of Coming Attractions Theatres, Al Lane.

Lane says all movie tickets will cost $5 since the movies they will be showing are not brand new releases.

He says Hollywood is not releasing new movies until July.

