Local lakes face consequences of dry conditions



Despite the rain southern Oregon received over the weekend, the region is still facing below average precipitation. Several counties have already declared drought.

This could have a big impact on local summer plans.

Locals like to head to close-by lakes and rivers when summer temperatures begin to climb.

However, not all lakes are an option this year due to the dry conditions. Boat ramps at Howard Prairie Lake, for example, are closed this year.

The lake has been below capacity several times in the past decade.

“It seems like we’re in the cycle where Howard Prairie Reservoir and Lake is abnormally low and dry,” said Steve Lambert, Jackson County Park Manager.

The lake is only at 26 percent capacity right now.

Lambert says Emigrant Lake has enough water to play on.

If locals prefer a mountain lake, he recommended Willow Lake.

