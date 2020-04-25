Local gymnast can’t compete in competitions due to pandemic





ASHLAND, Ore. — Coronavirus impacts extend far and wide.

For one local gymnast, it’s cancelled two events she’s dreamed of competing in for years.

Emma Loos is a senior at St. Mary’s School in Medford.

Loos says she fell in love with the sport at 10-years-old and has been competing for 8 years.

She’s a level 9 gymnast, that means she’s one step below college gymnastics and two steps below the Olympics.

It’s a title Loos worked hard to get, along with the opportunity to compete in two competitions her senior year: state and regional championships.

“There aren’t very many gymnasts that make it to senior year. So, they give you a special jacket, a rose, and just a few little gifts and like announce your name and put a picture of you in the pamphlet,” she said.

Although it wasn’t how Loos envisioned her senior year ending, she’s excited for what the future will bring.

Loos will be attending the University of Utah in the fall and plans to join her college gymnastics team.

