Local fire depts. receive $200,000 in grants



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A student-led, non-profit is awarding $200,000 in grants to ten rural volunteer fire agencies in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

The Josephine County Foundation raised money through a project called Project SAFE. ‘SAFE’ stands for ‘Students Acquiring Firefighter Equipment.’

The foundation says the grants provide equipment to firefighters. JCF and local departments raised $100,000 and was matched dollar-by-dollar by an anonymous donor. The donor will match up to $500,000 ($100,000 per year) if the community can match the amount.

In a press release, JCF Student President Keely Marchand said, “Our goal is to raise $1 million, including the $500,000 match, so our region is prepared and does not have to experience wildfires like those in 2017 and 2018, with the loss of much of our wilderness, months of our skies full of heavy smoke, and the impact on our tourism economy.”

The following agencies received grants: Applegate Valley Fire District 9, Butte Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Colestin Rural Fire District, Evans Valley Fire District #6, Greensprings Rural Fire District, Illinois Valley Fire District, Jacksonville City Fire Department, Prospect Rural Fire Protection District, Rogue River Fire District #1, and Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District.

