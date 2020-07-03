Local daycare centers adjust to Covid-19 restrictions



ASHLAND, Ore. — Local daycare centers are struggling to adjust to this ’new normal’ especially with young kids in the picture.

Angela Greene has owned ‘Lil’ Rascals Preschool and Childcare Center’ for 19 years.

When the pandemic hit, Greene says she was fortunate she didn’t have to shut down her two locations in Ashland and Medford.

But she did have to drop her numbers down significantly, from over 50 kids at each location to just 10.

Greene says cleaning procedures are also extensive and physical distancing with kids just isn’t possible.

“I can only control what happens in my buildings. I can’t control what happens on the outside and where these families are going and that makes it very challenging,” said Greene.

Greene says they’ve removed certain toys, dress-up clothes, and now have limited activities in each age group to protect against using frequently touched surfaces.

