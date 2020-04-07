Local cleaning service losing jobs rapidly due to pandemic



ASHLAND, Ore. — A professional cleaning service in Ashland is seeing a decline in business amongst the pandemic.

C&N Cleaning LLC says it was cleaning 30 homes and commercial businesses before the pandemic.

It now cleans just 3 homes.

The owner says clients are worried about what could be brought into their home.

“We were thinking oh man, we’re gonna get overwhelmed. We’d actually sat and discussed about hiring a couple people to bring on and then I think within a couple days it was the reverse, it did a 180 on us completely,” said owner Nicholas Morris.

Morris says they sanitize supplies before going into clean homes or businesses.

For more information on C&N Cleaning LLC, click here.

