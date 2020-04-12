Local churches come together to host Easter service in high school parking lot



ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — With permission from the governor and social distancing guidelines in place, a group of local churches came together to find a unique way to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday in 2020 is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

With a traditional service not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, 6 local churches came up with a plan to host a different type of Easter service.

“This is the most important religious holiday in the Christian calendar, this is more important than Christmas,” said pastor Richard Wheeler.

An Easter service was held in Rogue River High School’s parking lot.

Everyone was required to stay in their cars.

In order to hear the gospel, worshipers rolled down their windows or tuned their radio to 92.7.

Cars were separated from one another by an extra parking space.

Spaces that people weren’t allowed to park in were also clearly marked.

“This is planned out very well, we know that 90 parking spaces are gonna be here in this main portion of the parking lot,” said Wheeler.

Being able to leave the house and celebrate with others make this year’s service extra special for volunteer Carol Jensen.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful event when people have been kinda cooped up at home and wanna come out and worship Jesus on the day of his resurrection,” said Jensen.

Pastor Wheeler agrees:

“I mean, it’s hard, you can’t go out to a restaurant, you can’t get your hair cut – but at least we can come together for church.”

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.