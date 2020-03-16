Local businesses start closing their doors out of coronavirus concerns.



MEDFORD, Ore. – Local businesses are starting to voluntarily close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brickroom in Ashland recently announced they’re closing for the next four weeks amid the growing pandemic. On Monday, Caldera Brewing Company said they were closed until the “public health crisis is contained.”

The outbreak also prompted the Mt. Shasta Ski Park and the Mt. Ashland Ski Area to close early for the season.

The businesses say it was a tough decision but must be done for the safety and well-being of their employees, guests and vendors.

