Local businesses in survival mode while waiting for federal loans

Medford, Ore — Right now small businesses are looking everywhere for help, but sometimes that help simply isn’t available.

While there’s no such thing as business as usual in 2020, Donut Country in East Medford is adapting to the reality of being a small business during a public health crisis.

“We haven’t laid anybody off we’ve kept everybody up full hours,” said Don Stewart a co-owner of Donut Country.

Like millions of small businesses owners, Stewart applied for help from the government as soon as it was available.

“Other things had priority above us, so we were far enough on the list that we did not get in on the first round,” said Stewart.

Like many others nationwide, Donut Country will have to wait.

“We were just hoping for some help in that, that was our point in it,” he said.

Don says the money would have gone to his 20 employees, seven of which are heads of households.

Until then, he says the drive thru will stay open as long as the community keeps rolling through.

“Just keep making donuts, keep being here for the community and hopefully they keep turning up to support us,” said Stewart.

Stewart says they’re already working with their bank to be approved for the second round of small business loans if and when they are approved at the federal level.

