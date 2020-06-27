Local businesses come together for “Passion of Service 2020”



MEDFORD, Ore. – Service organizations in the Rogue Valley are in need of supplies and funds. As a result, multiple Rogue Valley businesses are joining together to answer the call for help.

Medford Radiology, Adroit Construction, Garrison’s, Jackson County Physical Therapy, KDP Certified Public Accountants, Mercy Flights, RHT Energy and the Rogue Credit Union are all partnering together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses are taking part in an initiative called “Passion of Service 2020.” It’s a mission to raise awareness, supplies, and funds for groups that serve the most vulnerable populations in our community.

Donations are going to four organizations, each with different needs:

The Family Nurturing Center: Diapers (size 4, 5, 6) wipes, pull-ups, formula, gas cards, baby-proofing supplies, baby gates, children’s socks and underwear (age 0-5), strollers, summer clothing (age 0-5), outdoor activities.

Kid Time Museum: Mason jars (various sizes), Crayola markers, crayons, and colored pencils, Elmer’s glue bottles and sticks, stickers, rice, colored masking tape, black Sharpies.

Hearts With A Mission: Hygiene items, school supplies, household supplies (toilet paper, paper towels, soap, dish detergent, laundry soap, household cleaner).

The Maslow Project: Hygiene products, gift cards, sunscreen, bottled water, funding to house clients in hotels.

A collection event is taking place this Saturday, June 27th. People can bring donations to the Medford Radiology Group’s parking lot at 842 East Main Street in Medford.

People can also pledge time or donate money. It’s asked that you put monetary contributions or a note with your contact information and a pledge for your volunteer time in an envelope, addressed to the organization you wish to support.

